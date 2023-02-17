Home Sports “Enough ca… you. You chat about nothing»- Corriere TV
The outburst of the Juventus coach live on Sky after the draw with Nantes in the Europa League

Massimiliano Allegri preys on live TV on Sky after his Juventus draw 1-1 against Nantes in the Europa League.
«I don’t want Juve to draw 1-0 – said the Juventus coach annoyed, answering a question – if you don’t drive me crazy. I’m tired of hearing these shits too. What I’m saying is that if we put the ball to sleep it’s not good,” she continued Allegri -. But I don’t want the team to win 1-0, I’ve never wanted that, it’s a cliché that is now being said, these are inaccurate things».

The manager’s outburst then continued: «From Milan to Juventus, lMy teams have always finished first in defense and second in attack, have always scored 70-80 goals: you can’t escape the data, the wind carries away the chatter – explained Allegri -. If you want I always say yes so I agree with you, but I can’t hear that my teams want 1-0. You chat about nothing, I about numbers»

February 17, 2023 – Updated February 17, 2023, 08:05 am

