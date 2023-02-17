The outburst of the Juventus coach live on Sky after the draw with Nantes in the Europa League

Massimiliano Allegri preys on live TV on Sky after his Juventus draw 1-1 against Nantes in the Europa League.

«I don’t want Juve to draw 1-0 – said the Juventus coach annoyed, answering a question – if you don’t drive me crazy. I’m tired of hearing these shits too. What I’m saying is that if we put the ball to sleep it’s not good,” she continued Allegri -. But I don’t want the team to win 1-0, I’ve never wanted that, it’s a cliché that is now being said, these are inaccurate things».

The manager’s outburst then continued: «From Milan to Juventus, lMy teams have always finished first in defense and second in attack, have always scored 70-80 goals: you can’t escape the data, the wind carries away the chatter – explained Allegri -. If you want I always say yes so I agree with you, but I can’t hear that my teams want 1-0. You chat about nothing, I about numbers»