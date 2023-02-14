Home Sports “Enough!”. Then the insult – Corriere TV
"Enough!". Then the insult – Corriere TV

"Enough!". Then the insult – Corriere TV

The Inter striker gets furious with his teammate who complained about his bad ball control

Bickering on the pitch between Inter’s Belgian striker Lukaku and his partner Barella after a failed ball control by Big Rom.

At Marassi, Samp-Inter is 0-0 and in the 38th minute of the first half Lukaku misses a check and Barella gets angry, complaining about the Belgian’s mistake, waving his arms conspicuously.

The former Chelsea is not there and blurts out with a hard face: “Enough! Enough! It’s not like that” read from the lip for what has been seen on TV, as well as other words that resemble a heavy insult.
In the 66th minute both players were replaced by Inzaghi

Feb 13, 2023 – Updated Feb 13, 2023, 11:16pm

