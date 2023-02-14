The Inter striker gets furious with his teammate who complained about his bad ball control

Bickering on the pitch between Inter’s Belgian striker Lukaku and his partner Barella after a failed ball control by Big Rom.

At Marassi, Samp-Inter is 0-0 and in the 38th minute of the first half Lukaku misses a check and Barella gets angry, complaining about the Belgian’s mistake, waving his arms conspicuously.

The former Chelsea is not there and blurts out with a hard face: “Enough! Enough! It’s not like that” read from the lip for what has been seen on TV, as well as other words that resemble a heavy insult.

In the 66th minute both players were replaced by Inzaghi