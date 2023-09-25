Enrique Cerezo Expresses Satisfaction with Joao Félix’s Performance at Barcelona

ENRIQUE CEREZO, SATISFIED

Joao Félix has made a strong start at FC Barcelona since arriving on loan from Atlético de Madrid for the season. The young forward fulfilled his dream of playing for Barcelona and is eager to make a significant impact in Xavi Hernández’s plans. In his first three starts against Betis, Royal Antwerp, and Celta, Félix has performed exceptionally well, bolstering the team’s attacking line.

Notably, Félix provided an assist that enabled Robert Lewandowski to score his first goal against Celta, which turned out to be crucial in Barcelona’s comeback victory. His perfectly timed pass over the defense allowed Lewandowski to capitalize on the opportunity, highlighting Félix’s impressive form and his ability to deliver key passes. The success of Félix at Barcelona has also been celebrated by Atlético de Madrid, as they stand to financially benefit from his loan performance.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atlético de Madrid, spoke about Joao Félix ahead of their derby match against Real Madrid. Cerezo emphasized the importance of protecting and supporting Félix, acknowledging that his success is beneficial for the club. Cerezo further expressed his belief that Félix is a fantastic player who did not find his footing at Atlético and was unable to showcase his true potential under Diego Simeone’s plans. However, Cerezo holds no resentment and acknowledges that great players eventually find their stride, as Félix is now displaying at Barcelona.

The loan agreement between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid without a purchase option provides Atlético with an advantageous position to negotiate the player’s future sale. If Félix continues to perform well, Atlético may demand up to 80 million euros for his release, aiming to recoup a portion of the substantial investment they made to sign him from Benfica in 2019.

Overall, Joao Félix’s successful start at Barcelona not only fulfills his personal ambitions but also presents a potential lucrative opportunity for Atlético de Madrid. As Félix continues to impress, his value increases, positioning Atlético to capitalize on his success in the future.

