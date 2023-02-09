news-txt”>

Enterprise Marseille, PSG greets the French Cup in the round of 16. At the Vélodrome, Olympique beat the Parisians 2-1 and flies to the quarter-finals of the national cup: it was since 2011 that Marseille did not beat Paris Saint German at home. Without Kylian Mbappé, injured, PSG with Neymar and Messi on the pitch showed themselves vulnerable, not a good sign in view of the appointment on February 14 with the round of 16 of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. The team coached by Igor Tudor showed great intensity by going ahead with Alexis Sanchez, who scored in the 31st minute from a penalty: Sergio Ramos in the first half’s added time had brought the score back to a level. Twelfth minute into the second half, the goal that decided the match, a powerful left foot from Malinovskyi (who arrived on loan from Atalanta in the January transfer market) sent Marseille flying.