An edgy race, the hosts never contained the opponents of the Carrara 90. Coach Vernetti was half satisfied: “Many absent, but we could have done more”

QUINCINETTO

Positive debut in the league for Quincitava who, in front of the public friend of Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto, beat the Turin team of Carrara 90 by 1-0 at the end of a very angular but full of resourcefulness match. To decide the match is a network that emerged two turns of hands after the half hour of play in the second half, signed by Vignali with a precise diagonal on the pole farthest from the edge of the penalty area.

But now let’s rewind the tape. Orphaned hosts of many pawns, including Chiodi, Cau, Borea, Dalbard, Bosonin, Giglio Tos and Delmestre injured, in addition to the disqualified Conforti, but dangerous already after 10 minutes of play: Vignali, crossed the line of a few meters midfield, sees the visiting goalkeeper Mussino out of the posts and tries with a lob to mock him, but the conclusion of the striker nerostellato does not find the mirror of the goal defended by the three woods. At 22 ‘, then, a shot by Capussella from twenty meters is again neutralized by Mussino, who curls up on the ball and thwarts the threat. First half that does not include many other opportunities you will give, with the two teams trying to get the better of each other, but fail to become dangerous in the last sixteen meters.

In the final of the first half, however, Quincitava grows in terms of resourcefulness, but they go to rest with the result still 0-0.

Quincitava comes out of the changing rooms more determined and above all more charged than in the first phase. The home team of coach Marco Vernetti raises the center of gravity, makes the ball circulate better, but the first chance of the match arrives only at half an hour, with the newly entered Amir Ferrari.

The home attacker is drumming in the penalty area, then comes in tow Vignali, who, however, concludes to the right of the visiting goalkeeper Mussino, even if not by much. This is the prelude to the goal of the advantage, which comes shortly thereafter with Vignali.

In the last quarter of an hour, thanks also to the numerical inferiority in the ranks of the Carrara 90, Quincitava easily controls the score until the final triple whistle.

The Quincitava coach Marco Vernetti is only half happy: «In the first half we got our attitude wrong, while in the second half we improved and created more, deserving the victory – comments Vernetti. – In terms of play, however, the team could have done a lot more, but that’s okay, we got the first three points in the league and this was the goal of the pre-match. We also lacked many pawns, but the team was able to make up for the absences and, after the goal of the advantage, was able to contain in the best way the return of the opponents, who remained in the meantime in ten ». –

Loris Ponsetto