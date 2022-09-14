Home Sports Enterprising Quincitava wins victory with Vignali
Sports

Enterprising Quincitava wins victory with Vignali

by admin

An edgy race, the hosts never contained the opponents of the Carrara 90. Coach Vernetti was half satisfied: “Many absent, but we could have done more”

Loris Ponsetto

12 September 2022

QUINCINETTO

Positive debut in the league for Quincitava who, in front of the public friend of Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto, beat the Turin team of Carrara 90 by 1-0 at the end of a very angular but full of resourcefulness match. To decide the match is a network that emerged two turns of hands after the half hour of play in the second half, signed by Vignali with a precise diagonal on the pole farthest from the edge of the penalty area.

But now let’s rewind the tape. Orphaned hosts of many pawns, including Chiodi, Cau, Borea, Dalbard, Bosonin, Giglio Tos and Delmestre injured, in addition to the disqualified Conforti, but dangerous already after 10 minutes of play: Vignali, crossed the line of a few meters midfield, sees the visiting goalkeeper Mussino out of the posts and tries with a lob to mock him, but the conclusion of the striker nerostellato does not find the mirror of the goal defended by the three woods. At 22 ‘, then, a shot by Capussella from twenty meters is again neutralized by Mussino, who curls up on the ball and thwarts the threat. First half that does not include many other opportunities you will give, with the two teams trying to get the better of each other, but fail to become dangerous in the last sixteen meters.

See also  Shevchenko-goal was a sentence from an opponent at Friuli with Milan

In the final of the first half, however, Quincitava grows in terms of resourcefulness, but they go to rest with the result still 0-0.

Quincitava comes out of the changing rooms more determined and above all more charged than in the first phase. The home team of coach Marco Vernetti raises the center of gravity, makes the ball circulate better, but the first chance of the match arrives only at half an hour, with the newly entered Amir Ferrari.

The home attacker is drumming in the penalty area, then comes in tow Vignali, who, however, concludes to the right of the visiting goalkeeper Mussino, even if not by much. This is the prelude to the goal of the advantage, which comes shortly thereafter with Vignali.

In the last quarter of an hour, thanks also to the numerical inferiority in the ranks of the Carrara 90, Quincitava easily controls the score until the final triple whistle.

The Quincitava coach Marco Vernetti is only half happy: «In the first half we got our attitude wrong, while in the second half we improved and created more, deserving the victory – comments Vernetti. – In terms of play, however, the team could have done a lot more, but that’s okay, we got the first three points in the league and this was the goal of the pre-match. We also lacked many pawns, but the team was able to make up for the absences and, after the goal of the advantage, was able to contain in the best way the return of the opponents, who remained in the meantime in ten ». –

See also  Highways Cashback: How It Works. The reimbursement table - Economy

Loris Ponsetto

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Apu, against Ferrara the first at Carnera with...

What is the next pair of Nike’s explosions...

The ideal parent? One in two children would...

Men’s Basketball European Championship: Spain, Germany advance to...

Jacobs closes with a flourish, party with the...

Earn money! Curry is about to reach a...

City of Vigevano, is already process The management...

Mister Tosoni is honest “I save only the...

Inter, Inzaghi after Viktoria Plzen: “We made it...

Antetokounmpo 31+8+7 was expelled at the end of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy