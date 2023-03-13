Home Sports Enthusiastic coach of the Czech national team: Who would have thought that the world would recognize us!
Enthusiastic coach of the Czech national team: Who would have thought that the world would recognize us!

They lost even in the third, the representatives lost to Australia in the farewell to the World Baseball Classic. In the final game in the group, the Czechs kept pace until the sixth inning, mainly thanks to Martin Schneider. “If he hadn’t been stopped by the limit, he would probably have stayed there until the end of the match and we’re celebrating the win,” head coach Pavel Chadim praises him. As he replaced the pitcher, he tipped off his cap and hugged him. His story went around the world, they wrote about him in the New York Times, MLB made a documentary about him, and Japanese journalists wrote about him every day.

