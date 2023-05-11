Home » Enthusiastic Ledecká: That will be good. I am happy like a little girl
Sports

Enthusiastic Ledecká: That will be good. I am happy like a little girl

by admin
Enthusiastic Ledecká: That will be good. I am happy like a little girl

Even super-G has already happened. In her gold discipline, she set off between the goals with enthusiasm and shared her euphoria with the fans on the nets.

“I’m happy like a little girl,” she wrote on the video from the slope and warned her fans not to forget to turn on the sound in view of her stormy reaction.

“That’s going to be good,” she exclaimed excitedly, as if she was already looking forward to the next races in the discipline she won at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

After the last season – at least according to what she showed on the networks – in addition to a more significant return to the slopes, she indulged herself with snowboarding on May 1st, but also drew attention to the moments she spent with the famous biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bö.

Last season, marked by a collarbone injury, she managed only two SP competitions on snowboard. She skipped ski races completely due to health reasons and ultimately also because she did not have a representation contract.

See also  Champions semifinal, Milan-Inter 0-2 - Football

You may also like

Sangiovannese-Mobilieri Ponsacco: Salvations not to be celebrated

from today on-line Sports Quotidiano – Sport Marketing...

Judo World Championship: fight for bronze with Polleres

The Psychology Behind Why We Love Watching Football

Itineraries in the Karst in Slovenia, what to...

The Crous informs students in Ile-de-France that they...

Spahija: “To win now, you need to enter...

PSG’s share in the Zlín hockey club will...

Bono Vox of U2 wears the Napoli scarf

Polleres with three ippon wins in the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy