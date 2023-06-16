ENVIRONMENT | Artificial intelligence as a cure for the Mar Menor and Doñana

On the first day of the ICITY congress, Andrés Pedreño, a professor at the University of Alicante, affirms that without technology it is impossible to find solutions to environmental problems

The artificial intelligence is the key to solving the environmental crises of the Mar Menor the one of Donana and to respond to the problems posed by traffic in cities, according to the professor of Applied Economics at the University of Alicante Andrés Pedreño, who this Thursday spoke on the first day of the ICITY International Summit Murcia-2023. The expert from Cartagena warns, however, that European companies are falling behind against the big technological giants of the US and China, which jeopardizes their ability to compete in maintaining sustainability.

Pedreño has referred to the unknowns posed by traffic planning and the design of new pedestrian areas in cities as an example of the applications that artificial intelligence can have when deciding which alternatives are the most efficient to avoid interference in business activity and maintain the tourist attraction.

“With big data we can know what the traffic flows are in winter, in summer, on Christmas Eve or Valentine’s Day, when you have to buy the gift that has been forgotten and restaurants are overwhelmed by reservations of last minute. A city has operating flows marked by how we move”, explained the expert.

Regarding the environmental crises of the Mar Menor and Donaña, he said that “whenever there is a time bomb we activate ourselves.” He also considers that the contribution of new technologies is key to responding to the problems that arise in both cases. “Without artificial intelligence it is impossible to address environmental problems that humanity has”, he assures.

Andrés Pedreño advocates connecting the efforts being made by technology companies and the Administration to achieve greater competitiveness of the fabric. He also considers it necessary establish lines of communication between neighboring territories.

“It is important that the consolidated companies and the Administration come together. You also have to maintain the relationship between neighbors to know what is being done. Alicante and Murcia have to know what the neighbor is doing. I have also come to see what is being done in Murcia”.

On the other hand, the expert warned that Europe is losing technology companies, when “it should bet on artificial intelligence”, since “it does not have technological giants. That’s a time bomb. He has a great speech, but he doesn’t have enough capacity for Russia to invade Ukraine,” he said.

He assures that “China, the United States and even little Israel are doing things, while Europe is fragmented and descending“.

Circular Economy Summit

Almost fifty experts in technology, artificial intelligence and recycling have been speaking since Thursday at the circular economy summit held in Murcia. The ICITY International Summit Murcia-2023 congress, which is organized by the employer of new technologies in the Region, Timur, also offers an urban showcase for entrepreneurs who work in the development of reuse and sustainability projects.

The stands installed in the Romea and Santo Domingo de Murcia squares allow participating companies publicize in a didactic way the progress they have made up to now the companies that are applying new techniques for the elimination of waste and the reuse of materials.

The Timur employers’ association and the Murcia City Council have wanted to take the exhibitors out to the streets in order to open congress to citizens interested in knowing the possibilities of using waste and the dynamics of the circular economy.

They have also placed the presentations of the speakers in various assembly halls in the city center in order to convert the old town into an open congress space within the urban framework to achieve a greater impact on tourism. The congress will close today.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest technological advances aimed at improving sustainability and the main lines of business that companies involved in the circular economy are following.

Among the initiatives presented, those of the Cehegín Entomo Agroindustrial company stand out, dedicated to the breeding of black soldier fly larvae that are used for recycling organic matter, the project of an agronomist to use the human hair that hairdressers throw away in the production of fertilizers and the recovery of industrial materials used in the manufacture of mattresses and tires.