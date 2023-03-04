Libel proceedings against environmental activists and journalists who reveal anticlimactic actions grow in Europe

On October 20, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovicmade a speech in Strasbourg that shows the importance and urgency of putting a stop to a widely ignored problem and which in the Anglo-Saxon world is known by the acronym SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation o Lawsuit Strategy against Public Participation). “SLAPPs are the second largest threat to freedom of expression and dissent [en Europa] after physical violence,” Mijatovic asserted, referring to the abusive and disproportionate use of complaints filed by powerful companies or individuals that, through these legal actions, they do not seek to repair damage caused to their image, but simply to intimidate or even silence environmentalists and journalists who have previously exposed their alleged anticlimactic behavior.

“SLAPPs happen every day in Europe, in many of our member states, and affect professionals and young activists who speak out to protect their communities or the environment,” Mijatovic added during a conference held at the Council of Europe headquarters. and aimed at finding solutions to this problem]. The Unesco He also recently warned of the rise in lawsuits for alleged defamation as a strategy to restrict freedom of expression in the world.

regardless of public interest

In any full democracy, the right to honor is a fundamental right of the citizen, even more so when the social networks hoaxes that damage reputations have multiplied exponentially. However, freedom of expression and the right to information are equally central rights of modern societies. SLAPPs, unlike a lawsuit for defamation with legitimate groundsabuses litigation to try to curtail freedom of expression through the threat posed to the defendant having to face expensive legal charges, regardless of whether the information for which you have been denounced is true and has a public interest.

“The plaintiffs have less interest in the outcome [legal] than in the process itself,” he explains to EL PERIÓDICO, from the Prensa Ibérica group, Charlie Holt, campaign legal counsel Greenpeace International and director of the anti-SLAPP strategy of the environmental organization, which has been the victim of several million-dollar lawsuits by energy companies in the United States. This British activist recalls that, in some jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, facing a defamation process means having to face “astronomically high costs”, which can lead environmentalists or even journalists, instead of revealing abuses or illegalities of which they are knowledgeable, they incur self-censorship for fear of retaliation.

In 2020, Greenpeace International published a report titled Sued for Silence. How the rich and powerful use legal tactics to silence criticism, in which he dissected the intimidation legal strategiesas well as several cases of European activists and journalists prosecuted in court for denouncing, among other things, the soil and water pollution by livestock companies or the excessive use of pesticides in apple cultivation. Other victims of alleged SLAPP cases were protesters against the opening of new coal mines, whose burning generates CO2 emissions and greatly contributes to the global warming of the planet. The plaintiffs in these and other cases reported in the report are large European corporations, businessmen or even politicians who are demanding hundreds of thousands of euros or even millions of euros as compensation.

Upward trend

There are no specific data on the number of intimidation litigation against environmentalists or journalists as a result of having denounced illegal acts or environmental crimes. But it has been documented that every year hundreds, although it could be thousands, of defamation lawsuits are filed against reporters and activists in the countries of the European Union. It is also known that SLAPPs —of all kinds, not just for climate issues— are a Upward trend. In Italy, for example, the number of complaints has doubled between 2011 and 2017, but the number of convicted persons has not grown as a result, since many cases are dismissed during the investigation phase.according to academic studies.

Holt, the Greenpeace International activist, explains that some of the countries where a increased demands against ecologists are France, Poland, the United Kingdom or Serbia. In the European institutions, he says, there is already an awareness that intimidating lawsuits put fundamental freedoms at risk in a context of a rush to fight climate change. “There is an understanding that it is a direct attack on freedom of expression, that it is a threat to democracy and the possibility of denouncing and holding the powerful to account”, he explains.

The European Commission has already started to take some steps in this regard. In April last year, after opening a public consultation, he presented member countries with a proposal for a directive aimed at protecting reporters and activists from scathing complaints, which he defined as “a particularly pernicious form of harassment and intimidation against people involved in the protection of the public interest”. Organizations defending press freedom and environmental associations argue that it is urgent that European countries implement dissuasive measures. One possibility would be what is already done in USA: modify the law to impose on the plaintiff the total procedural costs or even a part of the amount claimed, in the event that the complaint is dismissed and this is revealed as a merely intimidating strategy.