Environmentalists interrupt a tennis match at the Wimbledon tournament – Corriere TV

Eco-activists raided the field; one of them sat on the ground preventing the game from restarting

Eco-activists from the Just Stop Oil movement stormed the court at Wimbledon during the first round match between Japan’s Sho Shumabukuro and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov. A man and a woman threw jigsaw pieces and confetti on the pitch, then the man sat on the ground preventing the match from resuming. After a few minutes, the security officers dragged the environmentalist away. “Once again, orange clouds loom over a British sporting event this summer – this time it’s duct tape rather than paint dust, but it’s an intrusion and will need to be fixed,” he wrote on his official Twitter profile. the Just Stop Oil association.

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023, 5:51 pm

