Enzo Lefort and Rafael Savin qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championships in Plovdiv

Disappointment for Pauty and Ediri

For his first participation in a major Championship, Savin, 22, scored a very big blow in the quarter-finals by authoritatively dismissing the Italian Daniele Garrozo (15-9), Olympic champion 2016 and silver medalist in Tokyo in 2021 Eleventh in the group stage with five wins and one loss, the 29th world shooter had also had a smooth run a little earlier (15-6 in the sixteenth and 15-8 in the eighth). Disappointment on the other hand for Maxime Pauty and Alexandre Ediri, eliminated in the round of 16.