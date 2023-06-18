Home » Enzo Lefort and Rafael Savin qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championships in Plovdiv
Enzo Lefort and Rafael Savin qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championships in Plovdiv

Enzo Lefort and Rafael Savin qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championships in Plovdiv

Enzo Lefort and Rafael Savin have made an appointment for the semi-finals of the European Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria). Impressive this Sunday, the two French foil fencers will compete for a place in the final from 4:30 p.m. (French time) after having rolled out throughout the day to reach the last four.

Coming out in first position in the group stage with six victories in as many matches, Lefort, reigning world champion, did not experience any alerts in his three knockout matches: 15-10 in sixteenths, 15-5 in eighths and 15-9 in quarters. A walk in the park to ensure a second European podium, four years after his bronze medal won in Düsseldorf (Germany).

Disappointment for Pauty and Ediri

For his first participation in a major Championship, Savin, 22, scored a very big blow in the quarter-finals by authoritatively dismissing the Italian Daniele Garrozo (15-9), Olympic champion 2016 and silver medalist in Tokyo in 2021 Eleventh in the group stage with five wins and one loss, the 29th world shooter had also had a smooth run a little earlier (15-6 in the sixteenth and 15-8 in the eighth). Disappointment on the other hand for Maxime Pauty and Alexandre Ediri, eliminated in the round of 16.

