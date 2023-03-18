Manuel Bonardi of ASD Atletica Pidaggia 1528 won on the longest track (50km 2800 m+). The challenge between Bonardi and Macchi saw the former cross the finish line in 4h42′, 16 minutes ahead of Macchi, the local athlete. Matteo Breda (5h00′) of Atletica Gavirate finished 3rd, while 4th place for Stefano Ruzza (5h03′) of Team Vibram and 5th for Luca Picinali (5h19′) of GS Orezzo.

Fabiola Conti (5h16”) of the DINAMO Running Team, dominated the whole race unchallenged. After her, the Swiss Anne Catherine Rigort (5h35′) took the 2nd step of the podium, followed by Marta Viganò (6h14′) of Runaway Milano ASD, Valentina Michielli (6h29′) of WLF Team Sport – Team Alpenplus who already last year she conquered the podium in Kratos 75K and finally Annalisa Faravelli (6h39′) of ASD Inrun.

VIBRAM 38K

With a surprising time of 3h08′ Cristian Minoggio of the DINAMO Running Team wins the VIBRAM 38K running alone all 38 km and 2,200 meters of elevation gain. The “Lion of Cannobio”, former champion of the Skyultra World Championship held last year in Formazza, beat Riccardo Borgialli (3h21′) of Team Salomon by 13 minutes. In 3rd place Alessandro Macellaro (3h30′) of ASD Podistica Torino – Team Kailas followed by Stefano Rinaldi (3h30′) of Runaway Milano ADS, 5th Gianluca Bianchi (3h38′) of Team Racetex.

The women’s competition was also hard-fought which saw all five athletes reach the finish line of the VIBRAM 50K just a few minutes apart from each other. The winner was Giulia Saggin (4h02′) of the Altitude Skyrunning Team. After her, Elisabetta Negra (4h06′) from ASD Inrun, Silvia Guenzani (4h16’03”) from GS Fulgor Prato Sesia, the Swiss Federica Meier De Vecchi (4h16’39”) and finally Chiara Bertino (4h18′ ) of the ASD Podistica Turin.

ITAS 28K

Among the most popular with over 500 athletes at the start, it is the race that historically kicked off the “dances” of the Campo dei Fiori Trail with the first edition of 2016 (at the time called “FoLaGa Trail”) and which has grown from Initial 19km, to the current 28km for 1,300 meters of elevation gain.

To win the top step of the podium of the ITAS 28K, Riccardo Montani of the DINAMO Running Team in 2h21′ followed by Luigi Pomoni of the Falchi di Lecco (2h27′), Alberto Canessa (2h29′) of Sisport Ssdarl, the German Philip Widmaier (2h34 ) and Marco Marchesi (2h35′).

Among the women, Chiara Giovando (2h49′; ASD Pegarun) stands out with a gap of more than 12 minutes from the runner-up, Daniela Rota (3h01′) of Team Scott. The Swiss Sabina Rapelli (3h04) won the 3rd place, while the English Lauren Elizabeth Woodwiss (3h05′) the 4th and Greta Banfi (3h11′) the 5th place.

ELMEC 11K

The speed race par excellence, the ELMEC 11K with its effective 12Km and 500 meters in altitude, is a shot from start to finish. Reaching Lido di Gavirate in just 50 minutes and 25 seconds is Carlo Bonnet, last year’s 50km silver medalist. Tommaso Gatti (50’35”) instead detaches Andrea Menegaz (50’36”) from ASD Caddese by only 1 second and gains second place in the men’s standings in the sprint.

Silvia Comelli (1h06′) of Canottieri Milano conquers the podium of the women’s classification, detaching Camilla Modenesi (1h10′) by almost 4 minutes. Third place for the German Fanny Soekeland (1h’11’).