The afternoon of Saturday 11 March will be entirely dedicated to children aged 6 to 11 thanks to the MARELLI&POZZI Mini Trail created in collaboration with the CAI Gavirate. For the occasion, a Tibetan bridge will be installed inside the Village where children can play and experience the thrill of heights. The meeting point is set at 1.30 pm with the opening of free registrations and at 2.30 pm the non-competitive race will start which will run along Lake Varese for 1 km. To reward the young athletes, there will be two great champions of international Ultra Trail Running: Luca Papi, born in Varese and French by adoption, and Andrea Macchi, for all “The Gavirate lynx”.

Sunday 12 instead the will be held in March 4 competitive Trail Running specialty races. The shortest suitable for sprinters, but also for beginners who wish to try their hand at this discipline, will be the ELMEC 11km (500 m D+) which, with the company that promotes it, shares attention to sustainability and in the coming weeks we will there will be many news about it!

The most loved race, which attracts over 500 members, is the ITAS 28km (1,300 m D+) which crosses the Campo dei Fiori park in its entirety, touching all the most famous points, from the Sacro Monte, to the funicular stairway, from the Scala del Sky, up to the Fort of Orino. We then move on to the longer races, suitable for already expert athletes: the VIBRAM 38km (2,200 m D+) which retraces the 28Km route, then passing through Rasa and Brinzio and the DINAMO 50km (3,000 m D+) reserved for already used to long distances and resistant to efforts that can exceed 12 hours of non-stop running. This last race adds Chiusarella, Martica and Lago di Ganna,

The partnerships with UTMB®, ITRA and IUTA have been confirmed, therefore the races are included in the respective calendars and will assign points and benefits noNotes to the athletes of the Trail Running discipline in the international arena.