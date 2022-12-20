For the holidays of Christmas and for the new year, Epic Games Store offers a flurry of free games updated day after day. Here’s the list.

Epic Games Store has renewed its traditional initiative of free Christmas games again this year. The shop, founded and maintained by the creators of Fortnite, also launches 15 free titles for the PC platform in the 2022 queue. The titles are announced daily from 16 to 31 December, and go hand in hand with the winter sales supported by a 10 euro voucher to be spent on any product worth at least 14.99 euro.

Free Christmas Games on the Epic Games Store —

The free games of the Epic Games Store have not disappointed this Christmas, bringing with them a quantity of good titles already provided in the past (repetita iuvant, as they say) but also some first fruits of the caliber of Sable. You can redeem them all by visiting this page, updated day after day at 17:00 sharp, in conjunction with their respective announcements:

December 15th – Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 December 16th – Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Chase Turbo December 17th – Costume Quest 2

Costume Quest 2 December 18 – Sable

Sable December 19 – Them’s Fighting Herds

