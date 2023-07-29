Equalization outnumbered: Promoted Wehen defies Magdeburg by a point

As of: 07/29/2023 4:10 p.m

Newly promoted SV Wehen-Wiesbaden fought for a draw at the start of the 2nd Bundesliga season against 1. FC Magdeburg. The SVWW played outnumbered for more than half an hour and was able to celebrate a point with the 1:1 (0:1) in the end.

Magdeburg had taken the lead through Luca Schuler (29th). After the yellow-red card for Aleksandar Vukotic (56th), SV Wehen-Wiesbaden actually equalized and fought against the majority of the guests for more than 30 minutes.

To the live ticker: Wiesbaden vs. Magdeburg right arrow 1st matchday right arrow

Magdeburg had already taken command from the start, Wiesbaden relied on a compact defense and only became dangerous in standard situations. Bad passes crept into the Magdeburg game again and again, but there were still opportunities. Jason Ceka only hit the side netting (23′).

Magdeburg pushes, but SV Wehen equalizes

Schuler did better six minutes later after a pass from Ceka. Magdeburg stayed on the ball even after taking the lead, Schuler missed his second free-kick (37′).

Magdeburg was initially the better team after the change. The hosts also weakened themselves when Vukotic was sent off. But Prtajin equalized with a header from a free-kick while outnumbered.

Wiesbaden guest at Hertha, Magdeburg against Braunschweig

SV Wehen Wiesbaden opens the second matchday in Berlin (Friday, August 4th, 2023, 6:30 p.m.). Two days later, Magdeburg hosts Eintracht Braunschweig (1:30 p.m.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

