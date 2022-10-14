Wear an important “dress”, Catalina Martinez Asumua light but onerous garment at the same time: that of Equatorial Guinea State Secretary for Tourism.

Born 46 years ago in Africawho grew up for most of her life in Spain and the mother of a 14-year-old boy, Catalina Martinez Asumu perhaps did not imagine that upon returning to her country of origin she would be called to hold a very important political office.

But so it was, and since 2018 this energetic and operative woman of power – “not the only one in our government”, she specifies – represents Equatorial Guinea, promoting the small (but very rich) Central African state around the world “with the aim of making its beauties known and attracting tourism”, he smiles.

“This is why I returned to Italy”, she confides to Luce! Madame Catalina, reached at the Hotel Hermitage – La Biodola, headquarters of the International Stock Exchange for Sports Tourism & Thermal Wellness 2022 which was held from 6 to 9 October on the Island of Elba (Livorno). Together with Vincenzo Presti, general manager of the Grand hotel Djibloho (www.grandhoteldjibloho.com) – one of the most luxurious in the world built in the city destined to become the new administrative capital of Equatorial Guinea -, which is today the first Guinean woman secretary of state for tourism , he remembers with pleasure the three years he spent in Sardinia, answering in excellent Italian, one of the seven languages ​​he masters. “The first in which I express myself is that of tourism. Universal “, he stresses again Catalina Martinez Asumu.

How difficult was it for a woman to achieve such a result in an African state?

“In reality, not too much … I started working in Spain and Italy for large hotel companies, participating in the opening of new structures: seeing them grow is like following the first steps of a creature, it costs great attention and effort, but gives immense satisfaction . Even living abroad, thanks to my large family and my mother, I have always maintained strong Equato-Guinean roots: for all these years he was aware that what he spent in Europe was like … a period of training, a preparation in view of what then it would have been my life, once at home “.

And so it was …

“Yes, I lived 37 years outside, until the opportunity arose to return to Equatorial Guinea as expat, as a foreign worker with international training, on the occasion of the opening of the Hilton. At the time, it was the year 2011, the Minister of Tourism was a woman and, to date, 35% of political offices are covered by female representatives “.

In the 1990s the country, which abolished the death penalty in 2022, discovered oil, now the decision to open the doors to tourism: why?

“An economic question, certainly, but also a purely cultural one: it is important to make known the many facets of this small African state, which has one million and 200 thousand inhabitants and an area of ​​just over 28 thousand square kilometers: a state today rich thanks to oil and kissed by luck “.

Equatorial Guinea, which is preparing for elections, revolves around Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, born in 1942, president since 3 August 1979, when he succeeded his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema, winner of the presidential elections after independence from Spain. How do you judge who is currently in government?

“Obiang has steered a very poor country towards its current well-being: there is no obvious poverty, the kids go to school, the cities are clean, health care is so important that, for example, if you make a swab for the Covid is also being done at the same time for malaria “.

A young country (about 60% are under the age of 25) that focuses on young people, then?

“Exactly and on the schooling of boys and girls alike. Having no know-how, however, we also need professionals capable of training the new generations, so that they can become our managers of the future “.

Who will love exploring Equatorial Guinea?

“To those who are attracted to a ‘different’, safe and somehow ‘familiar’ Africa: religion is Catholic, Spanish, French and Portuguese are spoken, the streets are good, the hotels too, there are many things to see , starting from a wonderful and very rich nature, which allows you to practice sports “.

The tiny state borders on Cameroon, Gabon, the Gulf of Guinea: only 28,051 square kilometers (a little larger than Sicily), with 1.2 million inhabitants, which took off thanks to oil: its GDP per capita is higher than that of countries like South Korea, Spain or New Zealand. How is this wealth distributed?

“Our advantage is that we are few. Equatorial Guinea has no public debt, there are no wars, and well-being is visible throughout the country, starting with the brand new highways, the popular neighborhoods, as many as five airports, complete with a national air fleet “.

And from the point of view of social indicators and equal opportunities?

“There is almost no illiteracy (as mentioned, the official languages ​​are Spanish and French, the religion is Catholic), schooling is high, in small villages children do not ask for alms but are dressed in dignity and, thanks also to the luxuriant nature it offers fruits in every season and the sea full of fish, you certainly do not go hungry. The little girls? They have the same rights and opportunities to study and pursue a career as their peers. My wish for Guinean women? Who always fight to see their dreams come true. As happened to me, who today have the opportunity to do something for my country “.

Polygamy is legal in Equatorial Guinea: a man, when he is able to afford it economically, can decide to marry several women, subject to their agreement (polyandry is not contemplated): but this does not conflict with what the Catholic religion provides. and doesn’t it diminish the role of women?

“No, and I explain why: alongside the new emerging family models, archaic family models resist and are regularly accepted, such as the polygamous one. Obviously, religious marriage can be one and only one, but other unions – which are regularly celebrated and are recognized by the national system of customary law – also guarantee all wives exactly the same rights. For those who live in the West it may seem paradoxical, but there is also an aspect capable of safeguarding mothers and children ”.

And would it be?

“If you have a child out of wedlock, ‘you have to take the mother too.’ And to provide for both, stemming the dramatic problem of street children that in other African countries there are thousands “.