Equestrian: Australian jockey crashed in races

The well-known and successful Australian jockey Dean Holland fell from his horse during a horse race in the state of Victoria on Monday and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. “It is with great sadness” that the Australian’s death was confirmed, the racing authority Racing Victoria said on Twitter. According to the media, paramedics had previously tried in vain to revive the father of four.

24.04.2023 16.09

Online since yesterday, 4:09 p.m

Holland, 34, was sprinting towards the finish line in the opening race at Donald Racecourse northwest of Melbourne when his horse suddenly spun and crashed into the inside lane, news channel ABC reported. A female jockey, Alana Kelly, was also involved in the incident but she was able to get up. Both horses were unharmed. The fall is now to be investigated.

Holland started racing in 2005 and got their first win in 2006. He went on to win more than 1,075 races across Australia, earning more than $30 million in prize money. “It was a tragic accident and we are all very shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away,” the AP news agency quoted Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones as saying.

