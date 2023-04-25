Equestrian: Australian jockey crashed in races

Holland, 34, was sprinting towards the finish line in the opening race at Donald Racecourse northwest of Melbourne when his horse suddenly spun and crashed into the inside lane, news channel ABC reported. A female jockey, Alana Kelly, was also involved in the incident but she was able to get up. Both horses were unharmed. The fall is now to be investigated.

Holland started racing in 2005 and got their first win in 2006. He went on to win more than 1,075 races across Australia, earning more than $30 million in prize money. “It was a tragic accident and we are all very shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away,” the AP news agency quoted Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones as saying.