Equestrian sport: dressage quartet on an Olympic ticket

After the success in show jumping, Austria’s dressage riders want to follow suit. At the European Championships this week in Riesenbeck, Germany, Victoria Max-Theurer (Birkhof’s Topas), Florian Bacher (Fidertraum), Stefan Lehfellner (Roberto Carlos) and Christian Schumach (Te Quiero) will be competing for the Olympic ticket.



06.09.2023 09.12

Three teams qualify for Paris 2024 on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the individual on Friday and Sunday. There is a good chance that the OEPS quartet will qualify in the two-day Grand Prix de Dressage. To do this, one of the three places behind the already qualified teams from France, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Poland must be occupied. The strongest competitors are Spain, Belgium, Finland and Italy.

If the team doesn’t qualify, Max-Theurer has a good chance of securing one of the 15 individual places. In the relevant Olympic qualification ranking, the Upper Austrian is currently in sixth place, and the results will be settled at the end of the year.

Top 30 included in the GP Special

At the European Championships, the top 30 in the team competition qualify for the GP Special on Friday, and the top 18 then also take part in the second individual decision on Sunday (GP Freestyle). At the last European Championships two years ago, Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won all three individual (twice) and team gold medals.

In Riesenbeck, the para-dressage riders around Pepo Puch are also concerned with qualifying for next year’s Paralympics.