Equestrian sport: Nieberg went from outsider to CHIO favorite in one year

Gerrit Nieberg surprised in 2022 at the largest horse show in the world. A year later he is riding in a new role at the CHIO.

A year later, Gerrit Nieberg still gets goosebumps. When the 30-year-old rider watches the video of his surprising ride to victory at the world‘s largest equestrian tournament, it’s still very emotional for him. “I watched it very often and enjoyed it very much,” says Nieberg, who is taking on a completely new role at the CHIO in Aachen this week.

Twelve months ago, Nieberg could still walk around the site in the Aachen Soers quite unnoticed. Rather, his father was addressed: Lars Nieberg, the two-time team Olympic champion, who ended his international career in 2018. The sporting successes of the son were still quite manageable at that time.

Nieberg Junior a late starter

Gerrit Nieberg is a late starter. “I wasn’t that interested in horses at first,” says the man from Sendenhorst. Despite the best family background, he did not ride with the junior national teams at championships. “He hasn’t been in international sport that long,” says his father.

The huge success with Ben in front of around 40,000 spectators in the Grand Prix of Aachen was all the more unexpected. “It took me a while to realize that it really happened,” admits Gerrit Nieberg.

Lars Nieberg, gold winner with the German team at the Olympics, World Cup and European Championships, is now his son’s advisor and coach. After winning the Nations Cup of Denmark together with Gerrit on his last ride for the national team at the end of his career. It was his 50th appearance for Germany.

With the typical Nieberg humor, the father then said: “I have the feeling it’s better for the children now if I don’t ride anymore.” At least for Gerrit things went up rapidly afterwards – with the spectacular highlight last summer in Aachen.

Setbacks after CHIO victory

Since the CHIO victory, there have also been setbacks for Gerrit Nieberg. After the botched World Cup final in April in Omaha with 26th place in the saddle of Blues D’Aveline, he received 16 penalty points in the saddle of Ben at his first major tournament of the outdoor season in Madrid. But just a week later, Gerrit Nieberg triumphed with his top horse at the Hamburg Grand Prix.

The first test at this year’s CHIO is the Nations Cup on Thursday evening, for which national coach Otto Becker nominated it for the first time. “He’s a top boy,” says Becker, who used to win medals with his father. “I’ve known him for a long time, I’ve seen him grow up.” What Becker doesn’t say: The 30-year-old still lacks consistency.

Gerrit Nieberg knows: “The expectations are of course higher.” All eyes are on him in Aachen. Now everyone knows him in the largest equestrian stadium in the world, now he is the defending champion at the second CHIO highlight on Sunday. And he wants to try to “repeat this moment again” in the Grand Prix of Aachen.

