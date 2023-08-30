Equestrian sport: quartet hopes for the end of the dry spell

equestrian sport

For Austria’s show jumpers, the European Championships starting on Wednesday will also be about the Olympic ticket for Paris 2024. Katharina Rhomberg, Alessandra Reich, Stefan Eder and Max Kühner want to end a long dry spell in Milan and for the first time since Atlanta 1996 they want to qualify for the Olympics with an Austrian show jumping team master.



“As a team, we have what it takes to qualify for the Olympic Games. We have great couples and want to fully exploit our potential at the European Championships,” said Reich, who gained a lot of self-confidence on the Oeli R with the GP victory in Bratislava. Rhomberg also feels ready. “Cuma is in great shape. The season has been the best we’ve ever had. We hope it stays that way,” said the Vorarlberg native.

Eder’s horse Condaro also feels “very comfortable” on the grass course in Milan, as the Upper Austrian said. He already gained positive experience last year on the unfamiliar surface. At the end of June in Ebreichsdorf (with Marianne Schindele), the trio made it through to the final of the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) and will be joined by Kühner and Puck in Milan. The Tyrolean was in very good shape on Elektric Blue P with victory in Dinard and second place in Riesenbeck.

Three starting places still available

In Milan, three starting places for the Olympic team show jumping will be allocated in front of the Palace of Versailles. The quartet of the Austrian Equestrian Sports Association (OEPS) must be at least the third best team apart from the already qualified teams from France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Israel and Poland.

If they don’t make it together, there are still twelve individual starting places on the Olympic ranking list. In the adjusted ranking (without riders from already qualified teams), Kühner is 16th and Rhomberg 23rd with the best prospects.