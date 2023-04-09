Home Sports Equestrian sport: show jumpers disappoint at the World Cup final
The German show jumpers performed disappointingly at the World Cup final. Debutant Richard Vogel from Marburg provided the best placement.

The 26-year-old finished eighth with United Touch after three special stages in Omaha. Janne-Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann from Pinneberg, who finished the final tournament with Messi in 15th place, provided the second-best result.

The winner of the unofficial World Indoor Championships in the US state of Nebraska was Henrik von Eckermann from Sweden. The world champion won with King Edward ahead of Dutchman Harrie Smolders with Monaco. The American Hunter Holloway secured third place with Pepita.

