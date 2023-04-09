Status: 08.04.2023 11:01 a.m

The German top rider Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her title in the dressage World Cup final with another brilliant performance.

Thanks to a perfectly coordinated choreography, the 37-year-old from Gut Aubenhausen won the freestyle in Omaha/USA on her 15-year-old Trakehner mare Dalera with 90.482 percentage points.

The five-time World Cup winner Isabell Werth also showed a very good freestyle with her stallion Quantaz and came third (85.761), silver went to team world champion Nanna Skodborg Merrald (Denmark/87.146) with scepter.

As with the first two appearances after her baby break, defending champion von Bredow-Werndl and her partner showed almost no weaknesses. The dream duo received almost perfect artistic grades of 96.000 percent and more for their dance to the music of French Edith Piaf.

Emotional words for Dalera

After her first triumph in Leipzig in 2022, “JBW” said goodbye to her break with “a laughing and a crying eye”, even after winning the prestigious competition again, she found emotional words. The winner once again gave her Dalera great praise: “She’s wonderful. That’s the word that describes her. She always wants to do great things and did it again today. I get emotional right away because that’s not something to be taken for granted. She’s something very special.”

The seven-time Olympic champion Werth and Quantaz also got their reward for a very well-coordinated freestyle. As in the previous year, her rocking choreography brought the woman from Rheinberg bronze when she said goodbye to her faithful mare Weihegold. There was great praise from national coach Monica Theodorescu.

Klimke has to do without the start

“Isabell did a great job with over 85 percent, that was really good and the horse was doing very well too.” How many are you “improbably advanced” and have “great piaffe” . Both riders have Theodorescu with their well coordinated routines “So much fun because it’s not so uniform” .