Home » Equipe Sestriere: Diadora’s first trail shoe
Sports

Equipe Sestriere: Diadora’s first trail shoe

by admin
Equipe Sestriere: Diadora’s first trail shoe

Nature will have no more secrets thanks to Equipe Sestriere, the seasonal novelty that marks Diadora’s entry into the trail world. A snappy and aggressive line characterizes this shoe designed to perform on all natural terrains, from grass to rock, thanks to a study of the sole that is inspired by the animal world.

Equipe Sestriere: Diadora’s first trail shoe

The upper is protective and enveloping thanks to the addition of a polyurethane application that reaches from the toebox to the back of the shoe, thus giving it more structure. The DD-Anima compound in the midsole associates it with the road running model. The XT technology takes up the shape of the ibex’s hoof, which moves with lightness and agility on the four most common terrains also for trail runners: grass, mud, gravel and rock.

The outsole has hard rubber in the lateral portion to provide stability and grip on grass and mud. The central part is made of high grip soft rubber to guarantee the ride on wet rocks.

A specific version also for women

The grip design reproduces the V-shaped concept of an ibex hoof. The upper is in nylon air mesh, and features microfibre details, with reinforced TPU in the front area. The women’s version includes a shoe with a slightly more tapered shape, designed specifically for the silhouette of the female foot.

READ ALSO: New Diadora Mythos Blushield Volo: light, comfortable and cushioned

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  After parting ways with EA, FIFA launched a football mobile game "AI League"|FIFA|Mobile Games|EA_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy