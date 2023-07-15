Nature will have no more secrets thanks to Equipe Sestriere, the seasonal novelty that marks Diadora’s entry into the trail world. A snappy and aggressive line characterizes this shoe designed to perform on all natural terrains, from grass to rock, thanks to a study of the sole that is inspired by the animal world.

Equipe Sestriere: Diadora’s first trail shoe

The upper is protective and enveloping thanks to the addition of a polyurethane application that reaches from the toebox to the back of the shoe, thus giving it more structure. The DD-Anima compound in the midsole associates it with the road running model. The XT technology takes up the shape of the ibex’s hoof, which moves with lightness and agility on the four most common terrains also for trail runners: grass, mud, gravel and rock.

The outsole has hard rubber in the lateral portion to provide stability and grip on grass and mud. The central part is made of high grip soft rubber to guarantee the ride on wet rocks.

A specific version also for women

The grip design reproduces the V-shaped concept of an ibex hoof. The upper is in nylon air mesh, and features microfibre details, with reinforced TPU in the front area. The women’s version includes a shoe with a slightly more tapered shape, designed specifically for the silhouette of the female foot.

