Home Sports Erdogan: ‘Ronaldo boycotted at World Cup because he supports Palestine’
Sports

Erdogan: ‘Ronaldo boycotted at World Cup because he supports Palestine’

by admin
Erdogan: ‘Ronaldo boycotted at World Cup because he supports Palestine’

The president of Turkey: “It is a political veto. Sending someone like him onto the pitch with only 30 minutes left against Morocco ruined his condition and drained his energy. He now he will go to Arabia”

According to the president of Turkey Recep Erdogan, a great football fan, Cristiano Ronaldo would have been the subject of a political veto during the World Cup in Qatar, due to his alleged support for the Palestinian cause. His thesis was exposed during a meeting with students of Ataturk University, in the eastern province of Erzurum: “Unfortunately, a political veto has been imposed on him, because he defends the Palestinian cause – Erdogan’s words on CR7-. Sending a player like Ronaldo onto the pitch with only 30 minutes left in the match ruined his psychological condition and drained his energy.” The match in question is the one between Portugal and Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Future

The Turkish president has no doubts about the future of the multiple Ballon d’Or winner: “I understand that Ronaldo is going to Saudi Arabia,” says Erdogan. Which also speaks of the final. “Argentina deserved to win thanks to their play, and Messi was decisive, despite his age. But Mbappé is the future”.

December 26th – 5.18pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Maradona, inaugurated statue - The Sentinel of Canavese Ivrea

You may also like

Serie B, 19th round: Reggina, Perugia, Como, Pisa,...

Juve, surprise turn for Kean: relationship with Raiola-Pimenta...

Death O’Neill, the son speaks: “Hasta la muerte...

Photos of the Arctic storm in the United...

Serie B 19th: Brescia-Palermo 1-1, goals from Galazzi...

Golf: Kathy Whitworth dies at 83: she won...

Inter, here’s the plan for January: sprints for...

Sinner, Berrettini, Musetti: odds for Grand Slam victory...

Rome, resumed without Dybala. Karsdorp is there, but…

Lazio: Sarri recover Casale and Zaccagni. Recovering Hysaj

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy