According to the president of Turkey Recep Erdogan, a great football fan, Cristiano Ronaldo would have been the subject of a political veto during the World Cup in Qatar, due to his alleged support for the Palestinian cause. His thesis was exposed during a meeting with students of Ataturk University, in the eastern province of Erzurum: “Unfortunately, a political veto has been imposed on him, because he defends the Palestinian cause – Erdogan’s words on CR7-. Sending a player like Ronaldo onto the pitch with only 30 minutes left in the match ruined his psychological condition and drained his energy.” The match in question is the one between Portugal and Morocco in the quarter-finals.