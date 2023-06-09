Erdogan wants to use the Champions League final to improve his image

The Champions League final comes at just the right time for the Turkish president to distract from his authoritarian politics. His gift to his football-mad nation has a bitter taste.

Ka PR agency could have planned it better. It has been just two weeks since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected as President of Turkey by a narrow margin, and the world is already looking to Istanbul. This Saturday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN) the cameras in the Olympic Stadium will also be aimed at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The football night is supposed to be a big promotional event for Turkey and thus also for its president, who could use a dose of sportswashing to polish up his damaged international reputation.

International celebrities have already gathered in his palace for Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony last Sunday. But despite all the pomp, it didn’t turn out to be very glamorous. It was mainly heads of state and government from Asia and Africa who congratulated Erdoğan. Germany sent former President Christian Wulff, and Gerhard Schröder again showed his preference for autocratic rulers. Alongside Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the EU Commission, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the most conspicuous European.