Sports

Eredivisie: Smoke bombs in the Netherlands: Ajax game canceled

Eredivisie: Smoke bombs in the Netherlands: Ajax game canceled

Status: 05/14/2023 4:00 p.m

FC Groningen’s first division game against Ajax Amsterdam has been canceled after smoke bombs were thrown on the field several times.

After an initial interruption, the Dutch Eredivisie game was kicked off again. But less than nine minutes had been played on Sunday when the referee stopped the game. Smoke bombs were detonated again and thrown on the lawn. At the time of the demolition it was still 0-0.

After just six minutes, fans of hosts Groningen, second from bottom in the Dutch Premier League, reportedly set off flares and threw them onto the field. Pictures show them lying near the penalty area with heavy black smoke billowing out.

A supporter also ran onto the field with a poster despite the deployment of security forces. The players of both teams left the field and went to the cabins. According to the broadcaster NOS, the interruption lasted almost a quarter of an hour.

Smoke bombs again after the restart

Smoke bombs landed on the field again less than three minutes after the game had restarted. Referee Jeroen Manschot told ESPN that a scenario had been discussed in the pre-match consultations. There were signals that something could happen.

