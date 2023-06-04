Home » Eric Gordon (basic details about Eric Gordon)
Eric Gordon (basic details about Eric Gordon)

Eric Gordon (basic details about Eric Gordon)

1. Eric Gordon, male, born on December 25, 1988 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (Indianapolis, Indiana), an American professional basketball player who serves as a shooting guard and plays for the Houston Rockets of the NBA .

2. Entered the NBA through the draft in 2008, was selected to the second team of the All-Rookie Team in the rookie season, and was selected as the best sixth man in the 2016-17 season.

3. In 2010, won the Türkiye World Championship with the US men’s basketball team.

