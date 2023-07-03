Home » Eric Gordon chasing titles, deal with the Phoenix Suns
Eric Gordon chasing titles, deal with the Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon chasing titles, deal with the Phoenix Suns

Second Shams Charania Eric Gordon has reached an agreement with the Phoenix Suns to play in Arizona next season.

After earning more than $150 million in contracts alone, the 34-year-old guard will join the Suns in a shot at a championship ring alongside the star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

Last season Gordon had 11 points on 42% from three in 22 games with the Clippers.

