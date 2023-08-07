Eric Gordon will play for the Bahamas even though he already played the World Cup with the USA in 2010

Eric Gordon has been cleared to play for the Bahamas national team. Although he played the 2010 FIBA ​​World Cup with the United States.

According to article 22 of the FIBA ​​regulations, a player cannot change his nationality once he has participated in an official FIBA ​​competition.

However, the article can be amended if the same player joins a national team that has a program under development and the move is in the interests of basketball.

Gordon will play for the Bahamas in the Olympic pre-qualification tournament in Argentina.

It’s been a long time coming…and NOW it’s official. Eric Gordon becomes the latest roster addition to Team Bahamas. USA Basketball granted Gordon’s release and FIBA approved his change of country representation due to Article 22 of its Internal Regulations. Article 22… pic.twitter.com/J5Jm059bn3 — 10th Year Seniors (@10thYearSeniors) August 7, 2023

