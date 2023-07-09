Erler/Miedler fail in the second round

Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler were eliminated on Sunday in the second round of doubles at Wimbledon. After a good start, the Austrian duo was beaten by the number 13 pairing Jamie Murray/Michael Venus (GBR/NZL) 7:6 (7/5) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 3:6.

Erler/Miedler, who won two tournaments this year in Acapulco and Munich, did not make it past the second round in their third major appearance (second round in Melbourne, first round in Paris).

With a show of strength to win the set

After a 5:6 0:40 deficit on Miedler’s serve, the duo had played their way up to 4:0 in the first tie-break with nine points en suite and won the opening set after defending against three set balls. In the second round, the tie-break went back without a break, in which the two were able to keep up to 3:3. In the third set, Murray/Venus managed the only break of the game to make it 5:3, which meant the decision in favor of the favorites.

With Sam Weissborn (with Romain Arneodo/MON) there is another Austrian in the doubles competition in round two, but the duo did not play on Sunday.

