Home Sports Erler/Miedler in Acapulco in the doubles final
Sports

Erler/Miedler in Acapulco in the doubles final

by admin
Erler/Miedler in Acapulco in the doubles final

Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler reached the final of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Acapulco. The two won on Friday (local time) 6:4 4:6 10:4 against the top seeded pair Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski (NED/GBR). On the night of Sunday (CET), Erler/Miedler are reaching for their third title on the ATP tour after home successes in Kitzbühel (2021) and Vienna (2022).

Before the tournament in Mexico things hadn’t gone according to plan for the duo, with first-round defeats in Montpellier, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. Opponents in the final are now Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow from the USA.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Knee knocked out and season over: Juve and Italy lose the Church

You may also like

Bundesliga: Dortmund beat Leipzig 2-1 to top –...

now the challenge is also with Alonso and...

Even former players from the Top 10 are...

Red Sox employ loophole to MLB shift ban...

Winter training, steady training, thick preparations, and solid...

Environmental activists | The rise of climate gag...

Dac’ or no dac’: Esteban Ocon and Pierre...

Parte in the newspaper, a final that did...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton given permission to...

Gogl-Walli sprints to the final over 400 m

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy