Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler reached the final of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Acapulco. The two won on Friday (local time) 6:4 4:6 10:4 against the top seeded pair Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski (NED/GBR). On the night of Sunday (CET), Erler/Miedler are reaching for their third title on the ATP tour after home successes in Kitzbühel (2021) and Vienna (2022).

Before the tournament in Mexico things hadn’t gone according to plan for the duo, with first-round defeats in Montpellier, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. Opponents in the final are now Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow from the USA.

