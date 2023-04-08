Home Sports Erler/Miedler in the ATP final for the fourth time
The Tyrolean Alexander Erler and the Lower Austrian Lucas Miedler moved into their fourth final on the ATP tour on Friday at the tennis tournament in Marrakech (Morocco).

The current Vienna and Acapulco title holders, classified as number three, defeated the American Maxime Cressy and the French Albano Olivetti 6:2 7:6 (7/1) in the semifinals. Erler/Miedler have won their three finals so far – in addition to Vienna 2022 and Acapulco 2023 also Kitzbühel 2021.

Both will reach a new career high in the world rankings on Monday. Erler (previously 42nd) will be at least 40th, Miedler (43rd) at least 42nd. In the event of a final victory, both would probably go up two more positions.

The final opponents will only be determined on Saturday in the duel between Marcelo Demoliner/Andrea Vavassori (BRA/ITA) and Narayanaswamy Sriram Balaj/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND).

