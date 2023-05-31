Home » Erler/Miedler narrowly failed, Weissborn continued
Four Austrians were court to court at the French Open in men’s doubles on Tuesday, one made it through. Because side by side, the currently best ÖTV doubles players Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler failed at number five seeded Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara (GBR/FIN) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 6:4 3:6.

In the Austrian duel, Sam Weissborn prevailed against Philipp Oswald in a 2:33 hour marathon. Weissborn and his Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo, with whom he sensationally reached the final of Monte Carlo in April, defeated Oswald and Robin Haase (NED) 3:6 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (10/8) .

Erler/Miedler have to bow down

Almost half an hour earlier, a great race to catch up by Erler/Miedler, who were 13th in the 2023 double race, went unrewarded. They were behind 6:7, 0:2, but the ÖTV Davis Cup duo still managed to equalize the set. In the last game, Erler made a mishap at 30:30 when, after a long rally, he caught his own partner with the ball in the neck. This gave the opponents the match ball, which they used.

