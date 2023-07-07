Home » Erler/Miedler reach second round – sport.ORF.at
Erler/Miedler reach second round – sport.ORF.at

Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon grass classic on Thursday. The ÖTV doubles won after a sovereign performance against the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Arthur Rindernech 6:4 6:4.

In the next round, Erler/Miedler will meet the winners of the duel between Jamie Murray/Michael Venus (GBR/NZL) and Albano Olivetti/David Vega Hernandez (FRA/ESP).

Weissborn also continued, Oswald out

Sam Weissborn also advanced to the second round with his partner Romain Arneodo from Monaco. The duo prevailed in two sets 6:3 6:4 against Hugo Dellien/Juan Pablo Varillas (BOL/PER).

The tournament was less successful for Philipp Oswald. The man from Vorarlberg was defeated by the Brazilian-Australian duo Marcelo Melo/John Peers alongside Dutchman Robin Haase by a narrow margin of 7:6 (7/4) 4:6 4:6 in the third set.

