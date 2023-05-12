Home » Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr win Football Writers’ Association awards
Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr win Football Writers’ Association awards

Sam Kerr won the Women’s Footballer of the Year award in 2022

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr have been named men’s and women’s footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).

Norway’s Haaland has scored 51 goals so far in his debut season for City.

Of those, 35 have been in the Premier League, breaking the league’s record for most goals in a season.

Australia striker Kerr is the first player to win the Women’s Footballer of the Year award in successive years.

She has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season, including 10 in the Women’s Super League.

The 29-year-old polled twice as many votes as second-placed Rachel Daly of Aston Villa, who is the WSL’s top scorer with 20 goals.

Kerr’s Chelsea team-mate Lauren James was third.

For the men’s award, 22-year-old Haaland got 82% of the vote with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard completing the top three.

Erling Haaland with his arms outstretched in the air
Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022

