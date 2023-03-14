Home Sports Erling Haaland scores five goals against Leipzig
Erling Haaland scores five goals against Leipzig

Erling Haaland scores five goals against Leipzig

RB Leipzig crashed out of the Champions League in the second leg of the round of 16 against Manchester City. Before kick-off, City put on an opulent laser show with booming bass in the darkened stadium, which seemed a bit too thick for the occasion – especially in the sleet of northern England.

But the hosts’ team picked up on that and gave the fans a spectacle right from the start that Leipzig never had anything to oppose. After the first leg ended 1-1, it was 7-0 for City. That was not to be expected in the clarity.

Leipzig also had to do without a few injuries in Manchester. Top scorer Christopher Nkunku (torn muscle fiber in his left thigh) and central midfielder Xaver Schlager (ruptured syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle) have both been injured since losing to Dortmund in early March. Coach Marco Rose put his faith in the core of the team against City, which had defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 last weekend.

This time, however, Kevin Kampl started in central midfield after recovering from the flu – that’s actually how the defense was supposed to be strengthened –; Timo Werner moved from the left wing to replace André Silva in the center of the attack. In defense, Rose stayed with the proven back four around captain Willi Orban and the first-leg goalscorer Josko Gvardiol.

