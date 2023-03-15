Home Sports Erling Haaland with five goals in Champions League for Manchester City
AIn a strange way, Marco Rose was to be right. In the run-up to his team’s round of 16 second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the RB Leipzig coach was concerned that there was a debate in England about Erling Haaland.

Since moving from Borussia Dortmund to City before this season, he has scored as he wants, but he has also changed the style of Pep Guardiola’s team: The tactics are now tailored to him and are therefore more direct, less elaborate than before, than City often took his opponents in a stranglehold like a python with never-ending possession and fluid positional play.

When asked about this, Rose quoted Haaland’s incredible yield in the Premier League – 28 goals in 26 appearances – and asked smugly where City would be in the table without these goals. “If you don’t want him,” he teased, “then send him to me.” Last season Rose had worked with Haaland in Dortmund, on Tuesday evening they faced each other in opposing camps in the snowy rain of Manchester.

What is Haaland’s superpower?

And Haaland confirmed Rose’s statements on the debate about his person with an achievement that will probably not be surpassed anytime soon: In City’s 7-0 win, he scored five goals before being substituted after a little over an hour. On average, Haaland scored every twelve minutes, although he took less time with his two goals between the 22nd and 24th minute of the game.

