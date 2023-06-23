Erreà and Lega Pro present Artemio, the official 2023/24 ball – Sport Marketing News

Erreà Sportin synergy with the Lega Prois thrilled to unveil the incipit of the new 2023/2024 season with the launch of #Artemio, a ball that flawlessly combines identity and technicality, guaranteeing a unique and exclusive experience in the world of football.

Artemius it is made up of 14 panels, 6 of which have a rhomboidal shape that recall the famous Erreà brand. This distinctive structure not only gives an eye-catching appearance, but also improves performance on the field. The heat-sealed structure of the panels is composed of a multi-layer core which includes a layer of 4 mm low density polyurethane foam and 4 layers of polyester canvas. The HEXA 1.2 textured external surface guarantees very high sensitivity and an explosive response to the touch of the foot of the players. Furthermore, this advanced construction allows the ball to maintain its properties in any weather condition, offering optimal performance on all surfaces, both natural and new generation synthetic grass.

Fifa Quality Pro certification guarantees the quality and ability to meet the highest standards of professional football, allowing it to be used in all professional competitions at European and global level.

The graphics are inspired by the Erreà shirts of the 90s revisited in a modern way using fuchsia and cyan colors, thus creating a contemporary look that blends originality and modernity. The decision to adopt a retro-style design is motivated by the desire to arouse the interest and enthusiasm of football fans, recalling a bygone era and bringing to mind emotions and memories associated with a golden age for this sport.

The name is a clear tribute to Artemio Franchi (Florence, 8/1/1922 – Siena 12/8/1983), an illustrious Italian football manager who, thanks to his innovative ideas, founded the Serie C in 1959, then known as the Lega Nazionale semiprofessionisti, of which he became president. He started the football university in Coverciano, where the federal technical center, wanted by the Marquis Luigi Ridolfi, was expanded and became the headquarters of the Azzurri. As president of the FIGC from 1967 to 1976, Italy won the 1968 European Championship and finished as runners-up to Mexico in 1970. Franchi continued to lead the federation from 1978 to 1980. He was also UEFA number one from 1973 and the Vice-President of FIFA since 1974. He organized the European Championship in Italy in 1980 and during his tenure as the world‘s football body’s leading representative, Italy won the World Cup in Spain in 1982. Artemio Franchi represented an idea of progress for Italy, a symbol of an Italy which, thanks to its appointments to UEFA and FIFA, could be a guide for Europe and the world. He was the only Italian executive capable of reaching such heights in the world of sport, asserting himself for what he represented. His vision allowed him to anticipate the great transformations in Italian and international football.

As in last season, a special QR Code has been inserted on the ball through which Lega Pro will be able to provide exclusive information, offering the possibility of receiving and sharing news and updates. Thanks to technology and the reading of mobile phones and smartphones, users will be able to easily and quickly access dedicated digital content, creating an active connection between offline and online realities.

“After two intense years of work by our Research and Development team, we are thrilled to present a ball that is the result of meticulous attention to detail and constant commitment – ​​said Angelo Gandolfi, President of Erreà Sport – Along the way, we collaborated closely with the professional players of our Lega Pro teams, listening to their suggestions and responding to their needs, in order to create a ball that represented a perfect fusion of technicality and reliability. We conducted tests on pitches and in different climatic conditions, verifying bounce, weight and resistance with the aim of obtaining a precise analysis of the ball’s performance. We also strongly believe that the choice of a 90s inspired graphic, with a combination of bright and vibrant colors, will manage to capture the imagination of all football fans”.

Matthew Marani, President of Lega Pro: “The new ball from Erreà will accompany us in a fascinating new season in Serie C. A championship full of emotions and hard-fought awaits us in which prestigious cities with a great footballing tradition will participate. The birth of the new ball already brings us to the heart of the great emotions that we want to experience as soon as “Artemio” will be the protagonist on all the Lega Pro pitches”.

The new Artemio ball will be used exclusively during the 2023/2024 championship, offering a new dimension of play and superior performance for professional players.