On March 29th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season Warriors game against the Pelicans is underway.
With about three minutes left in the second quarter of the game, Warriors player Draymond Green fouled Ingram fiercely in a fast break chase. Then Yingge was dissatisfied and the two clashed. The referee added a first-level malicious foul to Green after the review.
As a result, Green received his 17th technical foul this season, and if he receives another one, he will be automatically suspended for one game.
In the next round, Green stepped on Jones’ head after the attack, and there was an obvious movement of raising his foot. The referee did not add a technical foul after the review. Warriors coach Cole replaced Green to calm him down.
