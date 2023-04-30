Home » Eschborn–Frankfurt cycle race: what hobby cyclists should be aware of
Eschborn–Frankfurt cycle race: what hobby cyclists should be aware of

EA loop through the Taunus on May 1st when others put their feet up? The Everyman faction is, presumably, voluntarily on the way. It can be beautiful. Just don’t overdo it right away, because at the start in Eschborn things get straight to the point.

Ambitious amateur cyclists with poor starting positions want to get ahead in order to be pulled along in the slipstream. This creates a hustle and bustle in the field, which calms down by the time you enter Frankfurt, but which blossoms again because of the tight curves in the city: the accordion effect drifts out of the saddle.

“That’s terrible!”

After around 20 kilometers on the way to Oberursel, things get quieter. There, small inclines prepare you for the ascent. A good test of the daily form. How high is the pulse, how sure is the feeling of getting over the mountain with the frequency? There should still be room to speak. From the start of the “mountain classification”, at the Hohemark roundabout, an eloquent silence spreads. Unless a previous Tour de France winner cackles by.

The ascent is rhythmic over eleven kilometers with an average gradient of 4.8 percent. There are always small recovery meters, at the latest in the “applause curve” hairpin bend. The first descent leads quickly and twice sharply down to Niederreifenberg, where the village policeman will have to accept 80 km/h and more.

Watch out: Down in the village, take a sharp left on a road riddled with potholes up to the Kittelhütte, the refreshment station, and from there down to the ascent from Oberems to Glashütten. In recent years, experienced people have held back because they thought of the poisonous climb before Ruppertshain and Grandma’s cleverness: “Boy, 100 kilometers? – That’s terrible! Do not you have a car?”

