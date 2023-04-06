An historic result for Hellas Verona FC eSports, which takes the pass for the final phase for the first time in its third participation in eSerie A TIM. All thanks to an amazing Karim “Karimisbak” Rmaiti, who beats with an aggregate score of 4-2 in the double challenge Francesco “JustVirgil” Allocca, player of Torino (the current reigning champion club) and currently the first Italian in the ranking European FGS (Fifa Global Series).

After the 3-0 in the first leg, the painless 2-1 defeat in the second leg in fact allowed Karimisbak to go through, remaining in the Winner Bracket and to continue this fantastic journey at high altitude.

The next appointments are scheduled for Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April, when Karimisbak will have to deal with Francesco Pio “Obrun2002” Tagliafierro, Italian champion in 2022 with Torino and now under US Lecce Esports, another team from from the Winner Bracket. A fascinating challenge, a rematch of last year’s eSerie A final, won on penalties by Obrun..

Karimisbak joined the cause of the Veneto team at the beginning of the season, following the partnership between Betclic Apogee and Outplayed Gaming, with the latter being able to count on the loan of the boys under Betclic Apogee. By virtue of a pre-existing agreement stipulated by Outplayed Gaming itself with Hellas Verona FC eSports, Karimisbak dressed in yellow and blue and is currently demonstrating his value with exceptional performances.

BETCLIC APOGEE ESPORTS

Founded in 2017, in 2022 Betclic Apogee became the first esports team in the world to receive Carbon Neutral certification. The team is made up of players from three countries – Italy, Portugal and Poland – who participate in national and international FIFA competitions. In its palmarès, the team has several national titles and two European titles.

Maria Raffaella Micuccio, Country Manager Italy for Betclic: “The performances with which Karimisbak is carving out a place for himself among the best players in Italy reflect the trust we immediately placed in him. His talents and his ability to apply himself and work hard have brought him this far and, as a Betclic Apogee team, we can only observe with enthusiasm what he is managing to accomplish with the Hellas shirt. We therefore wish him to write yet more pages of a compelling story so far.”

Francesco Bovolenta, eSports Manager of Hellas Verona: “Achieving this historic result for the club is a source of enormous satisfaction. We worked hard to get to this level and today, thanks to Karimisbak’s crystalline talent, we can continue to dream. We hope that the Final Eight are just the starting point of a path still full of successes. I want to thank everyone who worked hard and helped to achieve the goal, from Outplayed Gaming and Betclic Apogee, to the partner Bakeca.it, to Karim’s teammates, Fentix and Craazy, to Coach Sweatshirtto and to all the FC staff Hellas Verona eSports.”

Karim “Karimisbak” Rmaiti, player of Betclic Apogee and Hellas Verona: “It is a source of great happiness for me to have brought Hellas Verona to the Final Eight of the eSerieA for the first time. Having done so by beating the Turin champion of Italy fills me even more with pride. Now a super challenge with Obrun2022 awaits me, he is the reigning Italian champion and facing him gives me a big boost. As always, I thank the Betclic Apogee team who constantly believe in me”.