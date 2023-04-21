esk hzenkky ek in the qualification of the European Championship Netherlands, Portugal and Finland

Austria, Hungary and Hungary will host the competition at the end of the fifth year. The first two teams from each qualifying group and the best teams from these cities advance to the final tournament.

We could not hope for anything else before the draw. I think we got into a relatively tough group, where the Netherlands is a big favorite and Portugal and Finland, who will probably fight with them for the second place, said Dahl in a press conference.

The group could be low, but we take what we’re given. The next step is to pass the autumn qualification, which should be in the fight for promotion. In connection with the World Championship, it will be more important for us to concentrate as much as possible, added the Norwegian coach, who fought with his girls a few days ago in the play-off against the Czech team at the world championships at the end of the summer.

before the European qualification draw, they were placed in the second of the performance groups. The Netherlands fell to Dahl’s dogs from the elite pool, with whom they competed at the start of the prestigious Golden League tournament. They lost to the favorites 29:37 after a balanced first game.

The Netherlands belongs to the absolute world of pizza. They took six places at the European Championships in Poland, finished ninth at the last world championships, but before that they gradually won silver, bronze and, in 2019, gold. Eight years ago, they lost to the Netherlands in the play-off for the World Cup, and two years later they lost to them in a close tournament.

Until now, the Portuguese women have competed in a major event and the European Championships only once in history, in 2008 they died estnct. The Czechs defeated the team from the Iberian Peninsula in the qualification for the European Championship 2020. The Finns have never played at the Euros.

I have a very good knowledge of the Netherlands, it is undoubtedly among the top five teams in the world. Portugal is a very interesting team with a number of technical and talented players who continue to make good progress. I don’t know much about Finland anyway. So we have to work to get all the information and be maximally prepared for mutual rescue, said Dahl.

In the qualification of his women, from June of this year to April of the fifth year, he played six matches. At the last Euro, they were missing, before they started four times in a row. Their maximum is eight from 1994 and 2002.