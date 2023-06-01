Espanyol prepares a large protest during the last game

The blue and white club, together with its fans, will express their indignation this Sunday with the arbitration treatment suffered in recent days

It has not yet been defined how the anger with LaLiga and the RFEF will manifest itself, but all the estates will row in the same direction

The arbitrations suffered by Espanyol throughout the season and, more specifically, in the last games against Atlético and Valencia continue to give people something to talk about. the club, which considers the arbitration body as the culprit for not being able to fight for salvation on the last dayalready prepare a big protest during the duel against Almería at home.

This coming Sunday, at the RCDE Stadium, the last day of LaLiga Santander will be played, with an already relegated Espanyol facing an Almería that can still accompany the Blue and Whites to the Second Division. In a scenario where all matches must start at the same time and with relegation at stake, the parakeet team He will make his anger with LaLiga and the RFEF “very visible” with different actions before and during the matchalthough these are yet to be defined.

Club members already They have metaccording to ‘LaGrada’, with the Penyes and the two animation groups to take the protest in the same direction and thus help as many people as possible to join.

Parallel to the demonstration against the referees and the VAR, the fans will also keep their voices to protest, we will see if with acts beyond chants, against the board, Mao Ye, Catoira and against the owner of the club, Chen Yanshengwhom they consider guilty of the situation that a historic entity in LaLiga like Espanyol is experiencing.

Through social networks, plan different options to convey the partner’s anger to a president who governs the club thousands of kilometers away without knowing what really happens at the RCDE Stadium.