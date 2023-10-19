ESPN Rankings: The Most Valuable Mexican Soccer Players in Europe, Oct 2023

ESPN Ranks Most Expensive Mexican Soccer Players in Europe

October 19, 2023 – ESPN has released a ranking of the most popular Mexican soccer players currently playing in Europe based on their market value. Leading the list is Santiago Giménez, the striker for Feyenoord, whose impressive performances have caught the attention of top clubs across the continent.

Giménez, known as ‘Santi,’ has been in outstanding form in the Netherlands Championship, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in just eight Eredivisie games. His incredible run has led to rumors linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. With a market value of $42.1 million, Giménez tops the list of the most expensive Mexicans currently playing in Europe.

Following Giménez is Edson Álvarez, who plays as a midfielder for West Ham. Álvarez, nicknamed ‘Machín,’ recently made the move from Ajax to the Premier League and has quickly become an integral part of West Ham’s squad. His market value stands at $36.8 million.

Hirving Lozano, the talented winger who currently plays for PSV, comes in third on the list. Lozano aims to regain his best form after a challenging period with Napoli. He will be looking to prove himself at PSV and reaffirm his status as one of the most important Mexican players in European football. Lozano’s market value is estimated at $26.3 million.

Luis Chávez, who impressed during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, made his dream of playing in Europe come true by joining Dynamo Moscow in the Russian First Division. Chávez, a pivotal midfielder, is expected to play a key role for the Mexican national team in next summer’s Copa América. His market value is valued at $8.4 million.

Cesar Montes, a central defender, completes the top five. After a successful World Cup campaign in Qatar, Montes signed with Almería after leaving Espanyol. However, the team’s poor performance has affected his impact, with Almería currently sitting at the bottom of the table without a victory. Montes’ market value is estimated at $8.4 million.

Other notable mentions on the list include Gerardo Arteaga of Genk with a market value of $7.3 million, Orbelín Pineda of AEK Athens with a value of $6.8 million, and Raul Jimenez of Fulham with a value of $6.3 million.

The rankings also include Jorge Sánchez of Porto, Johan Vasquez of Genoa, Julian Araujo of Las Palmas, Rodolfo Pizarro of AEK Athens, Andrés Guardado of Real Betis, and Guillermo Ochoa of Salernitana.

These Mexican players have proven themselves in the most competitive leagues in Europe and continue to make waves in the football world. Fans eagerly anticipate their performances for both club and country in the upcoming season.

Share this: Facebook

X

