ESPN Reflects on Five Memorable Moments of Fan Outrage Against Footballers

ESPN Remembers Five Notable Episodes in Which Fans Exploded and Rebelled Against Footballers

October 14, 2023: Neymar, the Brazilian football superstar, became the target of fan rage during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers last Thursday. As he left the field, Neymar was hit in the head with a bag of popcorn. However, this is not the first time fans have erupted in rebellion against footballers. In light of this recurring phenomenon, ESPN brings to mind five memorable incidents in which fans exploded in anger against footballers and coaches.

1. Raí booed at the Maracaná against Argentina in 1998:

The last friendly match of the Brazilian team before the 1998 World Cup, against Argentina at the Maracaná, remains a sour memory for Raí. On a night when the entire team underperformed, Raí, who replaced the injured Juninho Paulista in the starting lineup, had a particularly terrible game. He was eventually substituted by Leonardo, with the fans shouting, “Raí, ask him to leave.” The disgruntled fans demanded the inclusion of Edmundo, mocking Raí, who was then an outstanding player for the Paris Saint Germain club. Brazil ended up losing 1-0 to Argentina, with Claudio López scoring the decisive goal. Unfortunately for Raí, this poor performance cost him a place in the World Cup squad.

2. Flags thrown against Colombia in 2000:

In a high-pressure moment during the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil faced Colombia at the Morumbi stadium. The match marked the debut of coach Emerson Leão, who was serving a suspension and couldn’t be on the bench. As the game remained goalless, fans started running out of patience. Rivaldo, who had been crowned the best player in the world in 1999, became the primary target of their frustrations. In an extreme act of protest, some fans threw the flags they had been given onto the field. The crowd also taunted the Colombian players by sarcastically chanting “olé” every time they touched the ball. It wasn’t until the 48th minute of the second half when Juninho Paulista’s corner found Roque Junior’s head, securing a 1-0 victory for Brazil.

3. Celebration of the opposing goal in 2002:

Similar to Neymar’s recent ordeal, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, fondly known as Felipão, also faced fan ire in Cuiabá. During a series of friendly matches before the 2002 World Cup, Brazil played against Iceland and the fans shockingly celebrated when the rival team scored. Some supporters even walked out of the stadium in protest. The absence of the renowned striker Romario, who was not selected for the World Cup, added fuel to the anger among fans.

4. Dunga booed by fans in several games in 2008:

Former Brazilian captain, Dunga, also faced a difficult situation with the fans in 2008. Amidst a string of negative results, protests against the coach mounted. In a goalless draw against Argentina at the Mineirão, Dunga was heavily booed by the crowd. The pressure continued to escalate when Brazil tied with Bolivia, the bottom-ranked team, at Nilton Santos stadium, and the fans demanded Dunga’s dismissal by chanting, “Dunga, ask him to leave.”

5. Neymar scored three goals after being booed:

In a friendly match against South Africa at Morumbi stadium 11 years ago, a young Neymar was subjected to harsh criticism from the fans. Referred to as “pipoqueiro” (a player who “chokes” under pressure), Neymar was substituted by coach Mano Menezes in the 44th minute of the second half and left the field amid boos and insults. However, a few days later, Neymar scored three goals against China at the Arruda stadium in Pernambuco, sending a powerful message: “No one will take my smile away. Regardless of the boos, my smile will always be on my face.”

These incidents serve as stark reminders of how passionate football fans can turn against their own players and coaches when expectations are not met. While it is unfortunate to witness such moments, they highlight the intense emotions and deep connection fans have with their beloved sport.

