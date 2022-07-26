After the ninth place of the first season in Promotion, the focus is on young people and a couple of experienced players. More continuity is needed

IVREA

A good result in the first season of its history: the goal now is to move forward and grow.

After a few weeks the competitive season of the basketball team Eporedia Bricks Ivrea, a team that honorably finished the regular season in ninth place in the Promotion Championship of the Italian Basketball Federation, it is time to take stock: “I still consider the season that has just ended to be positive – he comments the coach Piero Piermattei – for my team. In this first year of activity, the foundations have been laid to build a competitive group and the company has already set to work now to form an even higher level roster, able to face the next sporting season with continuity and quality. Assumptions that unfortunately were lacking in the season just ended, resulting in mixed results and a little below expectations. The enthusiasm of the boys remains – concludes Piermattei – and the passion of the club, essential qualities to face the next championship ».

The president Alessandro Alberto is also satisfied with this first season of the Ivrea club: «I must say that I am and we are satisfied with what has been developed in this first year of life. We have given many young people the opportunity to live their passion for basketball and to play in a good league by reconciling their study commitments in Turin. In the championship – continues the President – we have collected less than we deserved, due to the few rotations on the bench due to injuries and Covid. For next season we are working to expand the roster with the inclusion of some very interesting young people and one or two seniors who will be able to bring experience in a very young and dynamic group. I take this opportunity to thank our main sponsor Ribes Solutions for having believed in us and in our project ». –

maximum Sardinian