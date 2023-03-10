The next day, Lucas “Saken” Fayard and his teammates confirmed by snatching another victory against their rivals Vitality, again not without fears, and completing their first week of the year with two victories. If they are still eighth in the standings (7-9), their momentum could take them into the top 6, although we will have to hope for a very favorable scenario in the last week of the regular season. For LDLC OL (10-6), who are almost certain to be among them, this misstep is symptomatic of a bad run, confirmed by a new defeat against GameWard on Thursday.