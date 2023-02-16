Announced at the beginning of January as a project for the year 2023, the first official women’s competition on League of Legends in France has taken on relief. Ahead of LFL Day this Thursday evening in Boulogne-Billancourt, Webedia and Riot Games, which will co-organize the event, revealed its name, the Star Cup, and its approximate date, between October and November. Above all, the format, close to that of a Coupe de France, is intriguing: if two of the eight participating teams were designated by open qualifications, the other six should be invited. Big French clubs could be interested.
“We want to reserve places for large French structures, so that they can create female staffnotably mentioned Yoann Bouchard, director of tournaments at Webedia. We have already shared the news with the teams participating in the LFL (the French League of League of Legendsthe highest level of national competition). They are all very motivated and were waiting for the creation of competitions to get started in women’s esports. » Team creations could therefore take place in the coming months.
“We too rarely see female players emerging on the professional scene, justified Bertrand Amar, head of esports at Webedia. The dream is that the competitions which are mixed, in theory, are also mixed in reality. » European teams could also be integrated into the competition, even if a quota of French players should be requested from participants. Which could, for example, leave G2 Hel on the side, based in Berlin and the best women’s team in Europe, which only has one today.