Announced at the beginning of January as a project for the year 2023, the first official women’s competition on League of Legends in France has taken on relief. Ahead of LFL Day this Thursday evening in Boulogne-Billancourt, Webedia and Riot Games, which will co-organize the event, revealed its name, the Star Cup, and its approximate date, between October and November. Above all, the format, close to that of a Coupe de France, is intriguing: if two of the eight participating teams were designated by open qualifications, the other six should be invited. Big French clubs could be interested.