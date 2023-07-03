Esport – Overwatch: France will go to the World Cup

Overwatch fans have been waiting for it for four years: the very popular World Cup is making its big comeback in 2023. More imposing than ever even if the game has clearly lost popularity in recent years, this fifth edition started with a qualification phase regional online this week. Faced with the best nations of Europe and the Middle East, France came out brilliantly, with third place in their group, synonymous with qualification for the play-offs, in October in Anaheim (United States).

In particular led by Brice “FDGod” Monsçavoir and Benjamin “BenBest” Dieulefait, the six tricolor took shelter from entering a group A within their reach, by lining up five wins in a row, including a precious one against Denmark (2-1). Already qualified for the rest, he then conceded his last two matches, against the other big fish in the region, Spain (1-2) and the United Kingdom (0-2). Two setbacks that have not dried up the enthusiasm around this national team, which has revived a semblance of enthusiasm around a declining scene.

With the other qualifiers from its region, including Saudi Arabia and Finland, France will therefore play the finals in October, in California. Against 16 other nations, including Asian giants South Korea and China, coach Zouheir “GetAmazed” Baba’s men will try to improve on their best-ever fourth-place finish in 2019.

