After a very long journey, Karmine Corp qualified this Sunday evening for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Game Changers Championship, starting at the end of April. His young roster beat FOKUS Sakura in straight sets in the tournament called ” last chance to claim the right to compete in this elite women’s competition on Valuing.

If the KC came close to elimination on Saturday against the Turks of FUT, it achieved its goal by joining teams like G2 (the world champions), Guild or NAVI. With its French-speaking workforce (four French and one Belgian), the KCorp is currently the only tricolor structure qualified for this major meeting.

Other French players will however compete in the competition, scattered in different teams and in particular the “CBA” formation (ex-TENSTAR Nova, among others) which did not have to go through the qualifications. The EMEA Game Changers Championship will start on April 24.

